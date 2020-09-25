Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than 250,000 saws sold at Lowe’s are being recalled because they may stay on after you try to turn them off.
The recall includes two saws made by Kobalt — a pole saw and a cordless electric chainsaw. Both contain 40-volt lithium-ion batteries.
The company says the saws may still run after a person releases the trigger — or stay on completely.
The company is offering free repairs, which you can get here for the pole saw and here for the cordless electric chainsaw.
