By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than 250,000 saws sold at Lowe’s are being recalled because they may stay on after you try to turn them off.

The recall includes two saws made by Kobalt — a pole saw and a cordless electric chainsaw. Both contain 40-volt lithium-ion batteries.

The company says the saws may still run after a person releases the trigger — or stay on completely.

The company is offering free repairs, which you can get here for the pole saw and here for the cordless electric chainsaw.

