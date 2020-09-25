By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt Football Head Coach Pat Narduzzi said he wants to see fans in the stands at Heinz Field for Panthers’ home games.

Ahead of the Allegheny County announcement lifting coronavirus restrictions, Narduzzi said to reporters that fans should be permitted in the stadium, even if it’s just the parents of players on the team.

“I’d just like to ask Governor Wolf if he’d please let us have a few fans in the stands,” he said. “Governor please, I plead, I feel bad for our kids, you look around the country and see people have fans in the stands.”

Pitt will not have fans at Heinz Field for this Saturday’s game against Louisville but is looking at the possibility of having fans at games in October and November.