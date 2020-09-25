Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) – The Beaver County Coroner has been called to the scene of a shooting in Beaver Falls.
The shooting left one person dead and another injured the corner of 5th and 14th streets.
Police were called to the scene just after 1:00 a.m., according to dispatch.
The condition of the person injured and transported to the hospital is unknown at this time.
We will have more details available on Your Day Pittsburgh on KDKA-TV all morning.
You must log in to post a comment.