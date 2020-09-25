Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates, Global Links, and the Western PA Diaper Bank are helping families in need.
They’re hosting a diaper distribution event at Gold Lot 1-A outside Heinz Field on Friday that will last until 1:00 p.m.
Families in need can get two cases of diapers and two packs of wipes at no cost.
At least 700 families were helped at a similar event in June.
Today’s event hopes to help at least 750 families.
If you need help with diapers and can’t make it to the event today, more information about the Western PA Diaper Bank can be found online.
