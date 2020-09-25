By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools and the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers announced that remote teaching will continue for an additional five weeks.

The district and teachers came to an agreement on Friday, announced in a release. Students and teachers now won’t be back in the classroom together until Nov. 9.

It appears students will still come back to the classroom next month but teachers will still teach remotely.

“When difficult decisions have to be made, our district takes into consideration all sides of an issue. The safe return of our students to in-person learning has been our priority since the start of the pandemic. While our schools are clean, ready, and safe to receive its students, our district has to also consider another major component of our school system, the safety of our staff,” Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet in a release.

“Our teachers have stepped up to the challenge and I have every confidence that they will continue to do so,” said PFT President Nina Esposito-Visgitis in a release. “Teachers are working hard to reach out to both students and families to engage them in this new learning environment and have made remarkable strides.”