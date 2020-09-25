WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) — The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in state Friday at the U.S. Capitol, the first woman in American history to do so, in commemoration of her extraordinary life.
Toward the end of the line of mourners, one dropped to the ground and did three quick pushups. It was Bryant Johnson, the justice’s beloved trainer of her popular workouts.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer dropped to the ground and did push-ups in front of her casket at the U.S. Capitol. The late Justice was well-known for her exercise regime, including push-ups. pic.twitter.com/U1lMtxOxlg
Johnson’s website said he went to California University of Pennsylvania for sports management, wellness and fitness.
Johnson said Ruth Bader Ginsburg often called him “the most important person in her life.” She credited her energy to her twice-weekly workouts with Johnson.
Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, will be buried next week in Arlington National Cemetery beside her husband, Martin, who died in 2010.
