By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers announced their 2020 Hall of Honor class.

James Farrior, Greg Lloyd, Troy Polamalu, Mike Wagner and Dwight White were announced as part of the class on Friday night.

“This is the first time our class has included only players,” said Steelers president Art Rooney II in a statement. “I think that is great. It recognizes what a great number of players we have. It’s really a great class.

“Over the years we have become known as a franchise that has always put strong defense on the field. Some of our most significant players in history have been defensive players. I guess that is how it should be as Steelers football has evolved.”

The Steelers say in order to be considered, a player must be retired at least three years and played a minimum of three seasons for Pittsburgh. Former coaches and contributors must have made “significant contributions” to the team and community, the Steelers say.