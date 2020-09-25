By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Students at Thomas Jefferson High School are upset and want a school board member gone.
Students held a protest on Friday to call attention to removing the board member. It stems from a social media post the board member allegedly made, calling the Black Lives Matter movement a “terrorist organization.”
Now students say they want to see change.
“This school has failed to protect all of their Black students,” said Zyniah Barratt from the Black Student Alliance of Jefferson Hills. “They have failed to stand up for their Black students, they have failed to recognize their Black students and failed to make change within their school.”
The district’s school board of directors released a statement, saying in part, they “do not have the authority to remove any board member.” It also went on to say all staff is trained to combat racism and promote mutual respect among students.
