By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are getting ready for their week three matchup this Sunday against the Texans.

However, it’s no secret that this game is being billed as “The Watt Bowl.”

When Houston comes to town, T.J. and Derek Watt will take on their brother J.J.

As Derek and T.J. were taking questions during their press conference on Friday morning, a special guest dropped by to ask a couple of questions to the brothers.

“Yeah, hello, Justin from the Better Brother Gazette here,” J.J. started off his question. “I just had a question: this offseason, at the beginning of the year, when we were going through quarantine, it looked like you guys were training at a really nice facility, with a nice gym and good field, I was just wondering what the membership fees were at such a nice facility while none of the gyms were open.”

After sharing a laugh, T.J. took the question.

“Well, I can this one, Derek, because I was a high-up member of that community,” T.J. said. “We cut the grass, that was about it. The thing about the club owner was he really enjoyed cutting the grass himself, really enjoyed lying in the football field for his members. The grass was always pristine, the gym was always clean, we always tried to do our best to clean up after ourselves and we’re just very grateful he let us use his facilities.”

As the Brothers Watt trained together in the offseason, Derek added some description of what the conditions were during the offseason.

“It was kind of, just don’t make a mess, clean up after yourselves, and you get all the perks you want,” Derek said. “The fridge is always stocked, the weights were picked up, it was great.”

Unlike most in the Zoom media availability “Justin James” was granted a second question for T.J. and Derek and it was one we were all wondering.

“Do you guys always do your press conferences together? Thanks, I’ll hang up and listen.”

“It’s a first, side-by-side as always, J,” they answered.

The Steelers will take on the Texans on Sunday at Heinz Field at 1:00 p.m.

