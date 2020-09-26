Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Bright and early on Saturday morning, more than a dozen kids got out of bed, laced up their shoes, and raced their way through Frick Park.
This was part of the Great Race, which went virtual in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The race also inspired a local mom to create a running club to help students that are dealing with canceled races and cross country seasons.
“It’s been a real joy, the practices have been the highlight of the week for me and the kids,” said Meredith Grelli, the organizer. “It’s a nice way to get together safely.”
The young runners ran roughly three miles and family members came with cowbells and signs to cheer them on.
