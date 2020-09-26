Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRADDOCK (KDKA) — A man is recovering Saturday morning after being shot multiple times in Braddock.
Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Braddock Avenue.
Allegheny County Police say that first responders discovered a man with multiple gun shot wounds to his extremities.
The man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
County Police are investigating.
