The shooting took place just after 1:00 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRADDOCK (KDKA) — A man is recovering Saturday morning after being shot multiple times in Braddock.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Braddock Avenue.

Allegheny County Police say that first responders discovered a man with multiple gun shot wounds to his extremities.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

County Police are investigating.

