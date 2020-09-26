By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his pick to replace the seat vacated by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

President Trump made the nomination official on Saturday afternoon from the Rose Garden.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that the Senate will vote on Judge Barrett’s nomination ahead of the November election.

Both Pennsylvania senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey released statements on the nomination and decision to hold a vote on a Supreme Court nominee less than 100 days before the general election.

Their statements can be read in full below.

Senator Pat Toomey

“I am pleased that President Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court. Given Judge Barrett’s intellect, strong legal credentials, and impeccable character, I was proud to support her confirmation to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017. These same attributes will serve her well on the nation’s highest court. As a working mother with young children, Judge Barrett would also bring to the Supreme Court a background that will add to its diversity. Importantly, Judge Barrett has shown an unfailing commitment to the proper role of a judge – which is to apply the law, including the U.S. Constitution, as written, and not to decide cases based on a preferred policy or outcome. I look forward to reviewing Judge Barrett’s record further in the coming weeks and speaking with her soon as I consider her nomination.”

Senator Bob Casey