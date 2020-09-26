Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania leaders are launching a new public health awareness campaign.
“PA Unites Against COVID” is aimed at reminding Pennsylvanians that they have the power to stop the spread of coronavirus.
It will also provide resources and tools to educate others, such as the free “COVID Alert PA” app.
Almost $4 million will be invested into the campaign through federal grants.
More information can be found on the website for PA Unites Against COVID.
If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
