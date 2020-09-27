Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SWISSVALE (KDKA) — A man is recovering after having been shot in the chest in Swissvale early on Sunday morning.
Allegheny County Police say that their General Investigation Unit was called for assistance after County 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Denniston Avenue in Swissvale just after 1:00 a.m.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The man was transported to an area hospital, where he is expected to survive.
Allegheny County Police detectives are continuing to investigate.
