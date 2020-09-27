Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CANONSBURG (KDKA) – A large fire at a Washington County apartment complex destroyed at least one unit and damaged several others on Sunday afternoon.
The fire broke out around 1:00 p.m. at the complex located on Summit Avenue.
Several fire departments across Washington Count spent the afternoon battling the fire.
According to the Red Cross, more than 25 units were affected and an estimated 45 residents have been displaced.
The Red Cross Disaster Action Team is providing assistance as needed.
It is not known at this time if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.
