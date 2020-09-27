Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you traveled through Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood on Saturday, you may have noticed a new mural at the corner of South Bouquet Street and Jonclaire Street.
Community members joined art students from Carlow University to make an artistic statement about the grand jury decision to not charge the Louisville police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor.
Several murals are going up around the city.
It’s part of the Lives of Kids Community Mural Project.
You must log in to post a comment.