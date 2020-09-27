CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Total Coronavirus Cases Surpass 12,000
The mural is located at the intersection of South Bouquet Street and Jonquile Street.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you traveled through Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood on Saturday, you may have noticed a new mural at the corner of South Bouquet Street and Jonclaire Street.

Community members joined art students from Carlow University to make an artistic statement about the grand jury decision to not charge the Louisville police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge)

Several murals are going up around the city.

It’s part of the Lives of Kids Community Mural Project.

