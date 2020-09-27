Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Rona & Tanga

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Rona had her five kittens on 5/5/2020 and they were raised in a foster home! She was a great mother and took excellent care of her kittens, Covi, Nineteen, Pande, Demi and Corvus. She is very friendly and loves attention. She deserves a home where she can relax and enjoy life!

To find out more about how to adopt Rona, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Tanga is a 3- to 4-year-old English Pointer mix.

When she was rescued by Orphans from North Carolina, she arrived very pregnant with 10 puppies and covered with fleas. She appears to have had several previous litters.

She raised her puppies in a foster home, who would love to keep her except they have a full house with six dogs.

Tanga is shy at first but once she knows you, she is very affectionate and follows you everywhere. She loves to sleep on the couch or a bed.

She is good with other dogs and children.

She is 68 pounds, housetrained, spayed, and has all of her shots.

To find out more about how to adopt Tanga, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

