By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers Wide Receiver Diontae Johnson is currently being evaluated for a possible concussion.
Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten says that Johnson’s return to today’s game is questionable.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 27, 2020
This follows after FB Derek Watt left today’s game due to a hamstring industry.
The Steelers are currently playing against the Houston Texans.
