Filed Under:Concussion, Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers Wide Receiver Diontae Johnson is currently being evaluated for a possible concussion.

Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten says that Johnson’s return to today’s game is questionable.

This follows after FB Derek Watt left today’s game due to a hamstring industry.

The Steelers are currently playing against the Houston Texans.

