CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Total Coronavirus Cases Surpass 12,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:2020 Presidential Election, Joe Biden, Politics, Tom Ridge

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Tom Ridge, the former governor of Pennsylvania and a Republican, announced he is voting for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Ridge made the announcement in a tweet, along with a first person essay he wrote for The Philadelphia Inquirer about his decision.

“It’s time to put country over party. It’s time to dismiss Donald Trump. Why I’m voting for @JoeBiden on November 3rd,” Ridge said in his tweet.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.

Comments