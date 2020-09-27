Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Tom Ridge, the former governor of Pennsylvania and a Republican, announced he is voting for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
Ridge made the announcement in a tweet, along with a first person essay he wrote for The Philadelphia Inquirer about his decision.
It’s time to put country over party. It’s time to dismiss Donald Trump.
Why I’m voting for @JoeBiden on November 3rd. https://t.co/rM9MnwjZhr
— Gov. Tom Ridge (@RidgeGlobal) September 27, 2020
“It’s time to put country over party. It’s time to dismiss Donald Trump. Why I’m voting for @JoeBiden on November 3rd,” Ridge said in his tweet.
