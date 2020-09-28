CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,594 New Cases, 7 Additional Deaths
The Allegheny Co. Health Dept issues a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 133 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,867 test results and no additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, four are probable and the rest are confirmed.

New cases range in age from 2 years to 95 years with a median age of 36 years, the Health Department says. The date of positive tests range from Sept. 18 through Sept. 27.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 12,234 since March.

There have been 1,200 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 312 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 123 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll stands at 380.

Health officials say 177,669 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

