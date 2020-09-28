By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh family is in mourning after its 5-month-old puppy was mauled to death at a doggy daycare in the East End.

The Hynes family took their puppy, Java, to The Dog Stop on Washington Boulevard on Sept. 18 for training and grooming. Three days after dropping off the dog, the family got an unexpected phone call saying that Java was dead.

The co-owner of the company said a staff member put the puppy in an area with a near-60-pound dog and left the room.

“I’m just on the phone in shock, like how?” Luella Hynes told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso. “When I talked to the veterinarian, I got a totally different story that my dog was attacked by another dog that was bigger than 50 pounds. My dog is only four pounds.”

Hynes said co-owner Chris Kane told her this:

“They placed my puppy in a daycare room with a dog larger than 50 pounds, an adult dog, and left the room,” Hynes said.

Kane said a worker put a roughly 60-pound Shepherd mix in an area that was supposed to be for dogs 25 pounds and under and that employee left the room.

“Our staff broke protocol,” Kane said. “When they got back in, it was too late.”

“It breaks our hearts that this happened,” he added. “We want to do whatever we can to help the family move forward and make it right with them.”

Java was rushed to Point Breeze Veterinary Clinic, and KDKA obtained a copy of the dog’s medical report, which showed Java’s head and chest were crushed.

Java’s owner said she did not want her puppy with other dogs because he was only 5 months old and he wasn’t neutered.

“I was just speechless and crying,” said 7-year-old Ayonna Hynes. “He was just my everything.”

“I started bursting out crying,” said 12-year-old Raenika Hynes. “I couldn’t believe it. I was shocked. He was so nice. He comforted me a lot when I was going through a tough time.”

Kane said the employee responsible is on leave and he plans to reprimand others. Luella contacted the police and an investigation is underway.

“This is never going to be settled for me and my children,” said Luella. “Nothing I ask for is going to settle the loss, it’s not going to bring our puppy back.”

KDKA asked Kane about the dog that mauled Java. He said the owner is thinking about putting the dog down.

Kane also said he wants to make this situation right. He is trying to come up with a dollar amount.