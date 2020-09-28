ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Rochester Inn in Ross Township is bustling again after their doors were closed for nearly three months as owner Kevin Dumont picked up the pieces from a terrible accident.

“Another friend of mine calls me and says ‘You’ve got a car in your dining room,'” said Dumont.

It happened on July 1st.

A driver crashed an SUV through there front of the restaurant.

After months of already navigating Coronavirus restrictions, Dumont was forced to completely shut down.

But with a lot of time, dedication, and money, the Rochester Inn opened its doors again on Monday.

“My employees were more important than my business interruption, so we worked really hard to get back open for them, because I have a great crew, and I didn’t want to lose any of them,” Dumont said.

The anticipation was clear from the community as well.

Dumont says a Facebook post announcing the restaurant’s reopening received thousands of hits in just a few hours.

“I have the greatest clientele and I’ve got a great staff. I’m truly blessed. You’re only as good as the people around you, so that’s what makes it for me and my brother,” Dumont said.