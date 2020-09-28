CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Total Coronavirus Cases Surpass 12,000
The restaurant reopened on Monday.By Shelby Cassesse
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Rochester Inn in Ross Township is bustling again after their doors were closed for nearly three months as owner Kevin Dumont picked up the pieces from a terrible accident.

“Another friend of mine calls me and says ‘You’ve got a car in your dining room,'” said Dumont.

It happened on July 1st.

A driver crashed an SUV through there front of the restaurant.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

After months of already navigating Coronavirus restrictions, Dumont was forced to completely shut down.

But with a lot of time, dedication, and money, the Rochester Inn opened its doors again on Monday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“My employees were more important than my business interruption, so we worked really hard to get back open for them, because I have a great crew, and I didn’t want to lose any of them,” Dumont said.

The anticipation was clear from the community as well.

Dumont says a Facebook post announcing the restaurant’s reopening received thousands of hits in just a few hours.

“I have the greatest clientele and I’ve got a great staff. I’m truly blessed. You’re only as good as the people around you, so that’s what makes it for me and my brother,” Dumont said.

