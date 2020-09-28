By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new survey by PNC says small and mid-sized businesses in Pennsylvania have been hit hard by the pandemic.
About half of business owners say their sales are down, and 16 percent say their sales have dropped by more than half.
Slightly more than three-quarters of business owners don’t believe they’ll return to normal in the next six months, and about 30 percent don’t think they’ll ever go back to the way things were pre-pandemic.
But there is some good news: more than 40 percent of business owners who had to furlough workers have already started to rehire.
Seventy-six percent of businesses reported making adaptations to their operations in response to the coronavirus.
For the survey, 150 interviews were conducted with small and mid-sized Pennsylvanian businesses self-reporting revenue of $100,000 to $250 million.
