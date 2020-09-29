CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 71 More Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 12,305
There have been 18 more students and one more employee who tested positive.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Eighteen more Pitt students have tested positive for coronavirus.

The university says 18 more students and one more employee have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday. These results come from both surveillance and symptomatic testing.

There are currently 33 students who are isolating.

On their regional campuses, one Pitt-Greensburg student tested positive.

Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office says the case count is holding steady, but they’ll monitor what happens as the weather begins to get chillier and people move inside.

This brings Pitt’s five-day moving average of positive new cases a day from 4.4 to 5.5.

