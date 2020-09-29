By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 71 new Coronavirus cases out of 736 test results Tuesday and no additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 19 are probable and the rest are confirmed.

New cases range in age from 16 to 91 years with a median age of 38 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests range from Aug. 29 through Sept. 28. Health Department officials say that Aug. 29 test “is an outlier.” All other tests range from Sept. 22 through Sept. 28.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 12,305 since March.

There have been 1,211 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 316 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 123 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll remains at 380.

Health officials say 178,344 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

