Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A mural in Pittsburgh featuring Antwon Rose Jr. has been vandalized.
The mural located along the Allegheny River is part of a display with other murals, including a large Black Lives Matter mural.
The mural was vandalized, appearing to have the word ‘thug’ written on it, as well as with X’s marked over Rose’s eyes.
It’s unclear when the vandalism took place or if police are investigating at all.
The area was the subject of a police investigation last week when paintballs were shot at the Black Lives Matter mural.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.