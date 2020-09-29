CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,594 New Cases, 7 Additional Deaths
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A mural in Pittsburgh featuring Antwon Rose Jr. has been vandalized.

The mural located along the Allegheny River is part of a display with other murals, including a large Black Lives Matter mural.

The mural was vandalized, appearing to have the word ‘thug’ written on it, as well as with X’s marked over Rose’s eyes.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

It’s unclear when the vandalism took place or if police are investigating at all.

The area was the subject of a police investigation last week when paintballs were shot at the Black Lives Matter mural.

