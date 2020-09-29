CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,594 New Cases, 7 Additional Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers, Tennessee Titans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least three new players, and five new personnel of the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for COVID-19 according to reports.

The Steelers are scheduled to play the Titans this Sunday in Tennessee.

Mike Garafolo reports that both the Titans and the Vikings who hosted them Sunday, will suspend in person club activities starting today.

The Titans released a statement saying:

“Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the Covid-19 virus. “Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them. We will have more information tomorrow.”

No word from the Steelers on what the positive cases may mean for this Sunday’s game.

ESPN reports that the facility will be shut down until at least Saturday.

The NFL released a statement saying:

On Tuesday morning, the Titans COVID testing results returned three new player positives and five new personnel positives. The Titans will suspend in-person club activities starting today. Likewise, the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities. Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.

Comments