PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least three new players, and five new personnel of the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for COVID-19 according to reports.

The Steelers are scheduled to play the Titans this Sunday in Tennessee.

The #Titans had three new player positives and five new personnel positives for COVID-19, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. Both Titans and Vikings, who hosted them Sunday, will suspend in person club activities starting today. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2020

Mike Garafolo reports that both the Titans and the Vikings who hosted them Sunday, will suspend in person club activities starting today.

The Titans released a statement saying:

“Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the Covid-19 virus. “Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them. We will have more information tomorrow.”

No word from the Steelers on what the positive cases may mean for this Sunday’s game.

A league source just texted me: "We are shutting Tennessee down until Saturday"

That means no Titans coaches or players can be in the building. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 29, 2020

ESPN reports that the facility will be shut down until at least Saturday.

The Titans will not be allowed in their building until Saturday. Everything will be done remotely.

This is going to be a big challenge for the organization and the league. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 29, 2020

The NFL released a statement saying:

On Tuesday morning, the Titans COVID testing results returned three new player positives and five new personnel positives. The Titans will suspend in-person club activities starting today. Likewise, the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities. Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.