By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Urban Redevelopment Authority is investing $250,000 in three community-driven projects in the Hill District.

Part of the money will be used to redevelop two plots of land at the intersection of Herron and Wylie avenues. A building there will be renovated for a studio, gallery and more.

A second portion of the money will go towards supporting the Wylie Avenue Restaurant Project for outdoor seating and a chef’s garden.

Lastly, the final part of the money will help to double the size of the Hill District Federal Credit Union.

“Development is happening, the neighborhood is moving forward, and most importantly, it’s moving forward with the leaders and the residents who are from the neighborhood who want to see the Hill District reach its full potential,” URA Deputy Executive Director Diamonte Walker said.

The URA says the projects will improve the lives of people in the community and give them access to new and modern spaces.

The investment is part of the Neighborhood Initiatives Fund.

