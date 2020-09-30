By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has ordered Potenza Pizza in Oakland to close amid several health code violations.
Earlier this month, the county health department issued a consumer warning regarding Potenza, saying that flies and mouse droppings could be found throuhgout the establishment.
On Tuesday, ACHD’s food safety program found several more violations, including coolers failing to maintain proper temperature to store food, several damaged floors, walls, and ceilings, and several surfaces throughout the kitchen were not properly cleaned and sanitized.
Along with the violations, the ACHD found the restaurant didn’t resolve its issues with flies and mouse droppings.
