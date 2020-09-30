By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 43 new Coronavirus cases out of 516 test results Wednesday and two additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 15 are confirmed and 28 are probable. Of the probable cases, county health officials say 17 are positive antigen tests.

New cases range in age from 4 to 80 years with a median age of 27 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranged from Sept. 9 through Sept. 29. Most of the positive tests are from within the last week.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 12,348 since March.

There have been 1,213 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 316 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 123 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll stands at 382. The two most recently reported deaths are both associated with long-term care facilities, the Health Department says. The patients were in their 80s, one dying on Sept. 17 and the other on Sept. 25.

Health officials say 178,796 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

