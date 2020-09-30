CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 71 More Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 12,305
A streak of light and then a bright flash was seen cutting across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Did you see it?

Early on Wednesday morning, several social media users in Pittsburgh and up and down the east coast say they saw a bright flash of light and a streak in the sky.

The flash of light occurred just before 6:30 a.m.

A trucker driving along I-76 in Pennsylvania was able to capture video of the flash from their dashcam.

 

