By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Did you see it?
Early on Wednesday morning, several social media users in Pittsburgh and up and down the east coast say they saw a bright flash of light and a streak in the sky.
☄️I am seeing reports of a fireball that lit up the sky around 6:25 am. Lauren Borell was out walking her dog an snapped these photos with her phone. If you have any photos that you would like to share send them to Chime in at: https://t.co/7N4kouxkd9 pic.twitter.com/FYIkvojhMX
— Jeff Oechslein (@JeffWTOV9) September 30, 2020
The flash of light occurred just before 6:30 a.m.
A trucker driving along I-76 in Pennsylvania was able to capture video of the flash from their dashcam.
Getting reports of a brilliant shooting star around 6:25 am!
If confirmed, this meteor could have been a rare FIREBALL with a colorful burning blue or red tail.
Picture from The American Meteor Society of a Fireball. (Report HERE: https://t.co/Na1PaSNI6y)
Anyone see this? pic.twitter.com/u7syzy0INj
— Chris Vickers (@ChrisWTOL) September 30, 2020
