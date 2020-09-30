By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after Ku Klux Klan flyers were distributed in parts of Greene County.

William DeForte, the Greene County Regional Police Department captain, says the department has received calls from residents about the flyers, the Observer-Reporter reports. The distribution of the flyers has been “prolific” in recent weeks, he told the Observer-Reporter.

The flyers have been left on lawns and driveways.

“Residents are concerned because this isn’t something the residents believe in,” DeForte told the newspaper. “This type of activity is draconian and unacceptable. The people in my community are good people, and this is not what the people of Greene County represent.”

The Observer-Reporter says the flyers were placed in plastic bags and weighed down with birdseed. The flyers also contained white supremacist propaganda and contact information for the KKK in North Carolina.

DeForte told the Observer-Reporter that police plan to contact the FBI and Southern Poverty Law Center.