JEANNETE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Jeannette High School student is charged with an armed robbery after he allegedly held up a convenience store then headed off to school.

Police sources tell KDKA Demetri Sensenich has never been a problem for local departments and has no criminal record, but he’s facing criminal charges that could put him behind bars for years.

Jeannette police tell KDKA the alleged stickup happened at a CoGo’s along Harrison Avenue Monday morning. Investigators say 17-year-old Demetri Sensenich was the alleged culprit, with surveillance images allegedly showing Sensenich, who’s now in custody, in the store dressed in black.

The young man grabbed a snack cake, walked to the register, pulled out a gun, pointed it at the terrified clerk and told them to fill a bag with all the money in the register.

According to what Demetri Sensenich told police, although he spent an hour outside of the store working up the “courage” to commit the robbery, he didn’t spend a lot of time at the scene after it allegedly happened. He took off and apparently went to school.

Police say the Jeannette High School student ran across Route 130, removed some the clothing he had on and went to classes. Sensenich’s family found out about the alleged stickup and took the teen to the Jeannette Police Department Monday evening.

According to court records, Demetri Sensenich admitted to the crime, telling police he ditched the gun used in the incident on the way to school and burned the $312 dollars allegedly stolen.

He’s being charged as an adult, facing armed robbery, weapons charges and other counts. He’s being held on $25,000 bond.