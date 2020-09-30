By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — A local lawn care worker was in the right spot at the right time after a home in Bethel Park caught fire.

Brennen Pelzer works in lawn care service with Weed Man. He’s also a Monroeville firefighter.

So when he was in Bethel Park to treat a lawn last week and saw a neighbor’s house was on fire, he did not hesitate to jump into action.

“I didn’t have anything. There was a kid there, and I asked him if he had a fire extinguisher in the house. And he said, ‘Yeah’ so he ran and got it. Whenever I got there, he ran and gave it to me. And I said give me a shovel and a garden hose, if possible, while I put it out.”

Pelzer says the next-door family wrote him a great review after his good deed.