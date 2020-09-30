Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Clairton police are looking for a missing 21-year-old woman.
The City of Clairton Police Department says Jackalynn Danee Britt was last seen Sunday night getting into a red SUV on Marion Circle near Acres Housing Complex. She was last seen wearing her work hospital scrubs, law enforcement says
Police say she is 5-foot-7. Contact the City of Clairton Police Department with any information.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.