The university's COVID-19 Dashboard reports 352 additional cases of coronavirus on campus.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) – According to Penn State’s COVID-19 Dashboard, 352 additional students on the main campus have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to data provided by the university’s COVID-19 Dashboard, 1,103 students were tested in their random surveillance tests between September 25-27. Those testes yielded four positive cases and 387 of those tests are pending. The remaining 712 were negative.

Penn State also performed 741 on-demand tests at the request of students, finding 92 positive cases, 146 of those tests are pending, and the remaining 503 were negative.

A large number of the test results reported on Tuesday were part of test results that were pending prior to Tuesday.

