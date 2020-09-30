Comments
Hey, 412 Fanatics…Check out what’s in store for JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade, THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3!
Tour the fan cave of KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani, win a painting from Artist Cody Sabol Art, visit Steel City Brand’s store, and so much more!
Tune in to Episode 3 on October 3 at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. You can also watch an encore episode later that evening at a special time – 11:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!
