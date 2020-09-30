PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The presidential campaign trail is running through Western Pennsylvania today.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, is taking a 10-hour train tour from Ohio, where he debated President Donald Trump last night, into Pennsylvania.

Eight stops are planned in total.

Here in Western Pennsylvania, Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, plan to stop in Pittsburgh, Greensburg, New Alexandria, Latrobe and Johnstown.

The Bidens train rolled into Pittsburgh just before 3 p.m.

While speaking at the train station, Biden said, “Donald Trump has left a trail of broken promises and lies. He looks down his nose at working people.”

The couple will finish the day with a rally in Johnstown this evening.

In his first appearance on the tour, Biden balanced criticism of Trump with a call for national unity.

“He lies to you,” Biden told supporters under a sunny sky with a cool breeze alongside the Cleveland train station.

“I’ll always tell you the truth,” the former vice president said. “I’ll always care about you whether you vote for me or not. If elected, I’m not going to be a Democratic president, I’m going to be an American president.”

President Trump is scheduled for a campaign appearance in Minnesota later today.

This morning, he took to social media to criticize debate moderator Chris Wallace and Biden.

Of Biden, the president added, “He will destroy our Country!”

