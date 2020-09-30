PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With millions working and learning from home these days, clinicians say they’re seeing an increase in injuries you would usually see at the office.

Local doctors have been working with more patients over the last six months who are suffering from conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome, tendonitis, trigger finger, and other repetitive stress injuries from working at home.

Spending hours working in awkward positions on your couch or bed can lead to pain in your neck, back, shoulders, wrists, or fingers.

Allegheny Health Network hand surgeon, Dr. Peter Tang, is one of those seeing more patients with workspace related injuries.

He says it’s best to do computer work at a proper desk with an adjustable chair that has good lumbar support.

Also, position your computer at a comfortable distance, so you aren’t leaning forward, keep your elbows extended and your feet flat on the floor.

“I usually tell people to take a break for a few minutes, go get some water, stretch, or go to the bathroom,” says Tang. “That’s why some people advocate standing desks, so they don’t need to be sitting the whole time.”

So if you’re noticing some new pains and strains, take a look at your workspace and see if you can make adjustments to help your body.