By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 106 new Coronavirus Thursday and no additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 99 are confirmed and seven are probable. Of the probable cases, county health officials say all are from positive antigen tests.

“New cases range in age from 11 to 101 years with a median age of 44 years,” according to the Health Department. “The date of positive tests ranged from Sept. 26 through Sept. 30.”

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 12,454 since March.

There have been 1,217 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 317 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 123 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll stands at 382.

Health officials say 179,718 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

