PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thursday will be another typical early fall day with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day and tonight there will be a surge of cooler air that will arrive and when it does, there will be a low chance for rain, around 20%.

Pittsburgh’s high forecast will be around 64 degrees with morning lows dropping into the mid-40s.

Highs on Friday and Saturday will be down in the mid-to-upper-50s with the pocket of cooler air sitting right on top of the area.

September stuck out for its lack of rain. Pittsburgh only recorded 0.92″ of rain for the month at Pittsburgh International Airport. That’s the lowest amount of rain since 2017 and the 14th driest September on record for Pittsburgh.

The month ran just slightly warmer than average, 0.5 degrees, with the hottest temperatures recorded being 87 degrees, which happened twice. The coldest morning was 38 degrees, which was on September 22.

Looking ahead, a return of 70 degrees temperatures will be here briefly into next week. There will also be a chance for rain on Sunday afternoon through the overnight hours.

Rain would wrap up early on Monday morning with Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday being fantastic days.