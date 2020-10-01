By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – In Pennsylvania, 82% of COVID-19 patients have recovered but the true recovery can be a much longer process.
State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine spoke about what’s being referred to as “COVID-19 Long-Haulers” on Wednesday.
These people are those who are still experiencing symptoms months after their inital diagnosis and illness.
According a CDC study cited by Dr. Levine, it highlights the impact younger patients are experiencing from COVID-19.
“Among people 18 to 34 years of age, younger people, who had no chronic medical conditions, 20 percent of those individuals reported they had not returned to their usual state of health 14 to 21 days after testing positive,” Dr. Levine said.
Dr. Levine added that these “long-haulers” have also been older adults with more severe cases of COVID-19 and health care workers.
