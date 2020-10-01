PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Donald Trump Jr. says his father is ready and excited to take the debate stage again.

In a one-on-one interview with KDKA’s Meghan Schiller, President Donald Trump’s son said his father did not get a fair shake during the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

“My father is a fighter. I think he’s fought for the American people,” Trump Jr. said. “That’s why we see the results that you see for America.”

During a media tour on Wednesday, Trump Jr. said he still has not had a chance to talk to his dad following the debate.

Schiller: If you could have texted your dad any advice during the debate last night, what would you have said to him?

Trump Jr.: His policies are so good, I think he could have gone into more detail on that. It is sort of hard when the moderator is interrupting you.

The president claims that he debated both Joe Biden and Fox News’ moderator Chris Wallace, tweeting a picture after the debate.

“Joe Biden has been talking about concepts for 47 years, but he hasn’t actually gotten anything done,” Trump Jr. said. “Ask your viewers, if you’re on the fence, name a Joe Biden accomplishment?”

Biden’s supporters did take issue when President Trump told the far-right Proud Boy to “stand by.”

Schiller: Does your father support white supremacy?

Trump Jr.: Of course not, he literally said it twice. Last week alone, he denounced the KKK as a domestic terrorist organization. He’s said this a thousand times. So he was asking for clarification after literally affirmatively agreeing that, of course, they are to be denounced.”

On Wednesday, the commission that oversees the debates said it will make changes in the wake of the chaos that happening Tuesday night.