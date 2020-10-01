Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Microsoft Outlook experienced another worldwide outage overnight.
It affected Outlook on the web, Outlook’s website, and Outlook on desktop and mobile.
The outage began at around 2:00 a.m. but according to Microsoft, things are beginning to recover.
They say it was likely a configuration update was likely the reason behind the issues and it was rolled back to restore service.
This is the second major Microsoft outage in less than a week.
