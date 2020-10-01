CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Steelers Game Postponed Due To Outbreak In Titans Organization
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Microsoft Outlook users likely experienced a slowdown of service this morning.
Filed Under:Email Outage, Microsoft, Microsoft Outlook

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Microsoft Outlook experienced another worldwide outage overnight.

It affected Outlook on the web, Outlook’s website, and Outlook on desktop and mobile.

The outage began at around 2:00 a.m. but according to Microsoft, things are beginning to recover.

They say it was likely a configuration update was likely the reason behind the issues and it was rolled back to restore service.

This is the second major Microsoft outage in less than a week.

Comments