PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The nationwide discussion over racial inequality has people talking about another important issue in America: a lack of diversity in the workplace.

Are companies doing enough to make sure the work atmosphere is inclusive? Some corporate leaders have blamed a lack of diversity on a limited talent pool.

But local advocates and business executives say the workforce is full of qualified candidates who are simply being overlooked.

“The Black talent pool is facing the economic crisis of today, on top of not having the opportunity to accelerate and be advanced in their organization,” said Jessica Brooks, co-founder of the Executive Action Response Network/CEO of Pittsburgh Business Group on Health.

Brook has made it her mission to help people of color advance their careers and break the glass ceiling.

“We have three percent or less of African Americans occupying C-level and senior-level roles in America,” said Brooks.

Scott Dobroski, senior director of corporate communications for Glassdoor, told KDKA that companies are not doing enough. A new survey by Glassdoor found 63 percent of people think the diversity objectives of their employer needs improvement.

For some, this can even be a deal-breaker on their hunt for a job.

“If they’re not seeing true traction or investments related to (diversity and inclusion,) they are likely not to apply there,” said Dobroski.

On Thursday, the website launched a new tool where workers can anonymously share demographic data to be used in a first-of-its-kind program rolling out over the next several months.

“Once we collect enough data, we’re going to give a deeper level of workplace transparency,” said Dobroski.

So job hunters can learn more about a potential employer’s stance on diversity and inclusion beyond public statements. Dobroski told KDKA “we’re going to display all of their reviews that employees are saying around these keywords”

EARN will launch a similar program next month to ensure Pittsburgh companies are putting their money where their mouth is.