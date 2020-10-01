Comments
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
- Izzazu Salon, Spa and Blowout Bar
- Hair Peace Charities
- Young Women’s Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation
- Lanterns of Hope
- Panera’s Pink Bagels
- Mike Super
- Tickets for Mike Super’s Show
- Pella Windows and Doors of Pittsburgh
- CCI Puppy Cam!
- PTL Puppy Penguin on Facebook
- PTL Puppy Penguin on Twitter
- Canine Companions for Independence on Instagram
Weekend Guide:
COVID Safety Cat PSA:
- Video 1: Wash your hands right meow
- Video 2: A friendly reminder: Don’t forget your mask
- Video 3: To be released the week of Oct. 5 which will focus on social distancing
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media:
