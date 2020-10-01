Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Over the past week, a single Port Authority employee has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of positive cases among employees to 52.
The employee is a building maintainer at a Port Authority facility at South Hills Junction.
They have not worked and been in self-quarantine since Monday, September 21 and it was learned they had tested positive on September 25.
47 of the 52 employees have recovered and been cleared to return to work while five are at home recovering.
Port Authority still has capacity limits in place so that riders may socially distance as much as possible and still require face coverings to be worn at stops, stations, and inside of vehicles.
You must log in to post a comment.