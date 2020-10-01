Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – According to a recent study from WalletHub, Pennsylvania ranks among the safest states in the United States for schools to reopen.
The study ranked factors such as the number of child COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children, average class size in public schools, and the ratio of students to school nurses.
WalletHub’s factors in the study found that Pennsylvania ranked third among the safest states, coming in just behind top-ranked Vermont, and second-ranked Maine.
According to the study from WalletHub, the least safe state for schools to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic is Mississippi.
To read the study in its entirety, head to WalletHub’s website.
