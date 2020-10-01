Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – He’s done it again.
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.
Through the first three weeks of the 2020 season, Watt has compiled 3.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, nine tackles, three tackles for a loss, two passes defended, and an interception.
Not to mention, this comes after being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his game against Denver in week two.
Against the Broncos, Watt recorded 2.5 sacks which led to a loss of 20 yards for Denver, four quarterback hits, and four tackles.
This is the second time in Watt’s career he’s been named an AFC Defensive Player of the Month. Last season, Watt took the honor home in November.
