Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local couple’s business took a hit during the coronavirus pandemic but an open call from Walmart to get their product on the retailer’s shelves is the exact lifeline they needed.
Ray and Rebecca Killen own a small business they call “Cham Easy.” It’s a combination of a shammy and a squeegee.
After a lot of work, the Killens were able to get a deal with Walmart to sell and develop “Cham Easy” with the retailer.
While particulars are still being worked out, the Killens are excited to get to work.
You must log in to post a comment.