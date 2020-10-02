BREAKING NEWS:Pres. Donald Trump And First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive For Coronavirus
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Winning a deal to sell their product at Walmart was the lifeline they needed.
Filed Under:Cham Easy, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Ray Killen, Rebecca Killen, small business, Walmart

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local couple’s business took a hit during the coronavirus pandemic but an open call from Walmart to get their product on the retailer’s shelves is the exact lifeline they needed.

Ray and Rebecca Killen own a small business they call “Cham Easy.” It’s a combination of a shammy and a squeegee.

After a lot of work, the Killens were able to get a deal with Walmart to sell and develop “Cham Easy” with the retailer.

While particulars are still being worked out, the Killens are excited to get to work.

Comments